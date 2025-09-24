Waterloo Officially Welcomes Coach Gordon

Waterloo, Iowa - The City of Waterloo has officially proclaimed Saturday to be "Welcome Coach Gordon Day" in honor of Scott Gordon's first home game leading the Waterloo Black Hawks.

Waterloo hosts the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Gordon has coached hockey clubs from coast to coast since 1994, including head coaching opportunities with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, and the United States Men's National Team.

The full text of the City's proclamation is as follows:

WHEREAS, the Waterloo Black Hawks have been a beloved part of the community for more than 60 years and brought distinction to the city through high-level hockey competition on the ice, and

WHEREAS, the Black Hawks compete in the United States Hockey League, providing the best development opportunity for players in America as it relates to competition, nutrition, conditioning, academics, equipment, and coaching, and

WHEREAS, Scott Gordon was named the new head coach of the Black Hawks during the summer of 2025, and

WHEREAS, Coach Gordon has spent more than 30 years helping players improve their skills to reach their most lofty goals in the game of hockey, and

WHEREAS, Coach Gordon has previously served as head coach of the National Hockey League's New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers, as well as head coach for several United States Men's National Teams and as an assistant coach for the 2010 U.S. Olympic Team, bringing unparalleled experience to the Black Hawks and the USHL, and

WHEREAS, Young Arena is one of the loudest, most exciting places to watch a hockey game anywhere in America, and

WHEREAS, the Black Hawks' first home game during the 2025/26 hockey season is Saturday, September 27th at 6:35 p.m. in Young Arena against the Des Moines Buccaneers,

Now THEREFORE, I Quentin Hart of Waterloo do hereby proclaim September 27, 2025, as

Welcome Coach Gordon Day

Throughout this city, and I encourage all residents to show their support for Coach Gordon and the Hawks by wearing team colors, posting messages of encouragement on social media, celebrating the start of hockey season with various activities around downtown Waterloo, and making Young Arena as loud as possible on the night of September 27th.

Click here for video of Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart reading the proclamation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B3zq3NhDRXI

Saturday's game is presented by Rydell Auto. A pregame party is scheduled for SingleSpeed Brewing in Waterloo before puck drop. Seats for Saturday's game are available from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







