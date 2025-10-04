Dupaco Cowbell Cup Set for 2025/26 Season

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release







The stage is set for another exciting year of Iowa hockey rivalries as the 2025/26 Dupaco Cowbell Cup gets underway this fall. The annual competition, presented by Dupaco Community Credit Union since 2015, will once again feature the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders, Dubuque Fighting Saints, Des Moines Buccaneers, and Waterloo Black Hawks battling for bragging rights and the coveted trophy.

A total of 24 regular-season games will count toward the standings, with each team playing six home games and six road games. Wins will be worth two points, while overtime or shootout losses will earn one. At the end of the season, the team with the most points will take home the Cup and the bragging rights that come with it.

The first official Cowbell Cup matchup is scheduled for Thursday, October 30, when Des Moines travels to Dubuque. The RoughRiders' first Cowbell Cup game will be December 6 at Dubuque. The first home Cowbell Cup game at the Stable will be January 17 against the Black Hawks. The following night, January 18, the RoughRiders will host Dubuque for Dupaco Day, featuring a giveaway for the first 1,000 fans courtesy of Dupaco.

"Every time we face an in-state rival, the intensity goes up a notch," said RoughRiders President, General Manager, and Head Coach Mark Carlson. "The Cowbell Cup has become a great tradition in Iowa, and we're grateful to Dupaco for their ongoing commitment to hockey and to the communities we represent."

Founded in 1948 and headquartered in Dubuque, Dupaco Community Credit Union has grown to serve more than 175,000 members with over $3.5 billion in assets. Their support of the Cowbell Cup reflects their mission of strengthening communities while creating meaningful connections with members, families, and fans.

The full 2025/26 Dupaco Cowbell Cup composite schedule follows:

October 30 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 PM

November 15 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 PM

November 26 Des Moines at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 PM

December 6 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 PM

December 13 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:05 PM

January 17 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:05 PM

January 17 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice Arena 7:05 PM

January 18 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice Arena 4:05 PM

February 6 Cedar Rapids at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 PM

February 13 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:05 PM

February 14 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 PM

February 21 Dubuque at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice Arena 7:05 PM

February 27 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 PM

February 28 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 PM

March 1 Waterloo at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 2:05 PM

March 6 Dubuque at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 7:05 PM

March 7 Waterloo at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice Arena 7:05 PM

March 13 Des Moines at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 PM

March 17 Dubuque at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 PM

March 17 Cedar Rapids at Des Moines MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex 6:35 PM

March 25 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice Arena 7:05 PM

March 27 Des Moines at Cedar Rapids ImOn Ice Arena 7:05 PM

March 28 Cedar Rapids at Waterloo Young Arena 6:35 PM

April 1 Waterloo at Dubuque ImOn Arena 7:05 PM

Due to an imbalanced schedule, a limited number of matchups between participating teams will not count toward this season's Dupaco Cowbell Cup standings. These include games during the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic (Waterloo vs. Dubuque September 18th and Cedar Rapids vs. Des Moines September 19th). The following home games are also excluded from the series:

Cedar Rapids: November 11th, November 29th, February 7th

Des Moines: November 14th, December 9th

Dubuque: December 31st, January 30th

Waterloo: September 27th, November 27th, December 31st

The RoughRiders' home opener is set for Saturday, September 27, against the Omaha Lancers at the Stable. Puck drop is 7:05 p.m., and the first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a team magnet.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.