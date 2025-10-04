RoughRiders Unveil 2025-26 Promotional Calendar
Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders are excited to announce the full promotional calendar for the 2025-26 season, marking the franchise's 26th year in the United States Hockey League. The 62-game slate includes 30 home contests at The Stable, featuring fan-favorite giveaways, unique theme nights, multiple autograph sessions, Skate with the Players dates, and several specialty jersey auctions that benefit local causes.
The RoughRiders' home opener is Saturday, September 27, when Cedar Rapids faces the Omaha Lancers at The Stable. Fans in attendance will receive a 2025-26 team magnet schedule (while supplies last).
Season Highlights
Theme Nights & Community Givebacks: A full lineup of creative, family-friendly themes with charitable tie-ins throughout the season.
Player Access: Numerous postgame autograph nights and on-ice Skates with the Players.
Specialty Jerseys & Auctions: Limited-edition jerseys worn on select nights and auctioned after the game to support community partners.
Giveaways: A variety of items, thanks to our wonderful partners.
Tickets & Information
Season Tickets & Groups: For season plans, suites, party decks, and group outings, contact Tammy Carlson at tcarlson@roughridershockey.com.
Single-Game Tickets: Visit tickets.roughridershockey.com to secure your seats for the biggest nights at The Stable.
Full Promo Schedule: See all dates, themes, and giveaway details here.
Follow the RoughRiders on social media for updates, game-day promotions, and behind-the-scenes content. #LetsRidePrint Friendly Version
