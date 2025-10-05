Stars Fall, 5-3, to Cedar Rapids

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Lincoln Stars fell to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday at ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids.

The RoughRiders would strike first and fast. Ruben Westerling would score 43 seconds into the game, shortly followed by a Connor Davis tally to make it 2-0 not even five minutes into the first period.

The Stars would find the scoreboard when John Hirschfeld (University of Vermont) would one-time a puck into the back of the net to cut the deficit in half going into intermission.

Lincoln would tie the game up with a goal off of a turnover when Lefty Markonidis (Union College) unleashed a wrist-shot past the RoughRider goaltender. Cedar Rapids would take the lead late in the second and carry that advantage into the final 20 minutes of the weekend.

The RoughRiders would add a tally on the power-play early in the third, but Alex Pelletier's third goal of the season would cut the lead to one.

Cedar Rapids would add one more goal to take a 5-3 lead and that score would be the final as the Stars suffered their fifth straight loss.

The Stars return home to the Ice Box on Friday at 7:05 p.m. to take on the Madison Capitols. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.







