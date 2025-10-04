Coach Mark Carlson Breaks the USHL All-Time Regular Season Wins Record
Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson reached a historic milestone Friday night, breaking the United States Hockey League's all-time record for most regular-season coaching victories. With the RoughRiders' win, Carlson notched career victory number 779, surpassing the league mark for regular-season wins.
Carlson, who has led the RoughRiders since the team's inaugural season in 1999, has become a pillar of consistency and excellence in junior hockey. Under his leadership, Cedar Rapids has developed countless players for NCAA and professional careers while building a tradition of success both on and off the ice.
The USHL will be honoring Carlson with a pregame ceremony on Saturday, October 4.
For tickets and more information, visit tickets.roughridershockey.com.
