Coach Mark Carlson Ties USHL All-Time Regular Season Wins Record

Published on October 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - Cedar Rapids RoughRiders Head Coach and General Manager Mark Carlson reached a historic milestone Saturday night, tying the United States Hockey League's all-time record for most regular-season coaching victories. With the RoughRiders' win, Carlson notched career victory number 778, matching the league mark for wins.

Carlson, who has led the RoughRiders since the team's inaugural season in 1999, has become a pillar of consistency and excellence in junior hockey. Under his leadership, Cedar Rapids has developed countless players for NCAA and professional careers while building a tradition of success both on and off the ice.

Fans are encouraged to join the RoughRiders next weekend as the team takes on the Lincoln Stars, where Carlson will look to secure sole possession of the all-time wins record.

