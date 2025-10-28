Pinseekers Happy Gilmore Night November 1st
Published on October 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Cedar Rapids RoughRiders News Release
Join us for PinSeekers Happy Gilmore Night!
Players will be wearing Happy Gilmore-themed uniforms, with jerseys auctioned off postgame.
The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a free game of mini bowling or mini golf, courtesy of PinSeekers!
Dress up in your best Happy Gilmore-inspired outfit for a chance to take part in the PinSeekers Putt to Win Intermission for a PinSeekers prize package. Plus, the best dressed fan will take home a ReadyGOLF Golden Putter and case ($200 value)!
