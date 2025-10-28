Pinseekers Happy Gilmore Night November 1st

Published on October 27, 2025

Join us for PinSeekers Happy Gilmore Night!

Players will be wearing Happy Gilmore-themed uniforms, with jerseys auctioned off postgame.

The first 1,000 fans through the doors will receive a free game of mini bowling or mini golf, courtesy of PinSeekers!

Dress up in your best Happy Gilmore-inspired outfit for a chance to take part in the PinSeekers Putt to Win Intermission for a PinSeekers prize package. Plus, the best dressed fan will take home a ReadyGOLF Golden Putter and case ($200 value)!







