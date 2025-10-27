Pilgrim, Orrey, Axelsson Named Players of the Week
Carson Pilgrim, Keaton Orrey, and Carl Axelsson have been named United States Hockey League (USHL) Players of the Week for games played on or between Monday, Oct. 20 - Sunday, Oct. 26.
Forward of the Week
Carson Pilgrim, Tri-City Storm
NCAA Commitment: University of North Dakota
Extended his point streak to five games by notching a goal and an assist in each of Tri-City's games on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Helped the Storm defeat the Stars 4-3 on Saturday with a shorthanded, game-winning goal.
Finished the weekend with nine shots and a +4 rating. Pilgrim's six points were the most among all skaters.
Defenseman of the Week
Keaton Orrey, Des Moines Buccaneers
NCAA Commitment: Miami University
Helped the Buccaneers sweep the USNTDP U17 team with game-winning goals in Des Moines' 4-3 win on Friday and 2-1 overtime win on Saturday.
Finished the weekend with five shots and a +2 rating.
Scored with 2:43 left in regulation on Friday and 1:26 into overtime on Saturday.
Goalie of the Week
Carl Axelsson, Muskegon Lumberjacks
NCAA Commitment: University of Minnesota Duluth
Helped the Lumberjacks to a weekend sweep in Waterloo with a 2.00 goals against average and a .896 save percentage.
Led Muskegon to back-to-back 5-2 wins against the Black Hawks in a rematch of the 2025 Clark Cup Final.
