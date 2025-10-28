Green Bay Gamblers Acquire Forward Ethan Drabicki

October 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Green Bay Gamblers and Muskegon Lumberjacks completed a trade this weekend.

The Gamblers have acquired forward Ethan Drabicki and a 2026 Phase I Round 10 draft pick from Muskegon in exchange for 2026 Phase I Round 8 and 2026 Phase II Round 5 draft picks.

"We are excited to add Ethan to our organization," says Head Coach Patrick McCadden, "He comes to us with championship experience last season and he will add an element of hard skill to our team. On top of this, his character comes highly recommended from his former coach and former Gambler Bobby Shea, so it was a no-brainer for us to add him when the opportunity arose,"

Drabicki, a native of Livonia, Michigan, joins Green Bay as a reigning Clark Cup Champion with Muskegon. This season, he has appeared in eight games for the Lumberjacks, recording one goal.







