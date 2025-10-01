Green Bay Gamblers Announce 2025-2026 Leadership Group

Published on October 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Green Bay Gamblers are proud to announce the team captains and assistants for the 2025-2026 season:

C - #4 Brady O'Malley

C - #12 Elliot Gulley

A - #24 William Samuelsson

A - #14 Zach Wooten

A - #5 Mace'o Phillips

O'Malley will be wearing the 'C' for a second season, joined by Elliot Gulley, who played 27 games last season with the Wisconsin Windigo (NAHL), as team captain before joining the Gamblers. They are joined by returners William Samuelsson and Zach Wooten, who will wear the 'A' this season. Mace'o Phillips, who joined the team from the USA National Development Program, will wear an 'A' as well.







