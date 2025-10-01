Fargo Force & Valley News Live Announce 25-26 Game Dates

Published on October 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

FARGO, ND - In 2024 the Fargo Force and Valley News Live announced the return of live television game broadcasts as part of a three-year partnership deal. This partnership continues with 14 game broadcasts for the 2025-26 season on MeTV.

Saturday 10/4/25 @ 6:05PM vs. Sioux City Musketeers

Friday 10/17/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Des Moines Buccaneers

Friday 10/31/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Sioux Falls Stampede

Saturday 11/15/25 @ 6:05PM vs. Youngstown Phantoms

Friday 11/28/25 @ 7:05PM vs. Chicago Steel

Friday 12/12/25 @ 7:05PM vs Sioux Falls Stampede

Saturday 1/3/26 @ 6:05PM vs Tri-City Storm

Saturday 1/17/26 @ 6:05PM vs Lincoln Stars

Friday 2/6/26 @ 7:05PM vs Waterloo Blackhawks

Friday 2/13/26 @ 7:05PM vs Madison Capitols

Friday 3/6/26 @ 7:05PM vs Omaha Lancers

Tuesday 3/17/26 @ 6:05PM vs Sioux Falls Stampede

Friday 3/27/26 @ 7:05PM vs Dubuque Fighting Saints

Friday 4/3/26 @ 7:05PM vs Tri-City Storm

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Valley News Live and have fourteen of our home games broadcast on MeTV this season," said Fargo Force President Jon Kram. "We hope this continues to showcase the entertainment and high level of hockey provided by the Force and turn more people into hockey fans!"

"We are thrilled to continue bringing Force hockey excitement to the entire region. Our commitment to this partnership with the Fargo Force remains stronger than ever, and we look forward to another fantastic season together," said Valley News Live Vice President and General Manager Ike Walker.

You can watch MeTV on broadcast channel 11.3, Midcontinent channel 166 and Cable One channel 36. Visit valleynewslive.com for additional providers and show times.

Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now at ticketmaster.com!







