Weekend Preview: October 3-4
Published on October 1, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Omaha Lancers News Release
OMAHA (1-3-0-0, 2 PTS) @ DUBUQUE (3-0-0-0, 6 PTS)
Friday, Oct. 3 7:05 PM CST, Saturday, Oct. 4 7:05 PM CST
Lancers Head Back To Eastern Iowa: The Lancers will travel to Dubuque, Iowa to take on the Fighting Saints in back-to-back nights... The Lancers will seek their seventh and eighth all-time victories over the Fighting Saints since Dubuque rejoined the league in 2010... Though the Lancers have just a 23-percent winning percentage over the Saints in 26 regular season meetings (6-17-0-3), the Lancers have not been shut out by Dubuque... However, the Lancers have shut out the Saints three different times during the 26-game all-time series...
Undefeated Dubuque Fighting Saints: For the first time since 2019, the Dubuque Fighting Saints have started the season at 3-0-0-0... Dubuque has 8 returning skaters from a season ago... 7 of those skaters happen to be forwards... Former Dubuque Fighting Saint, Ryan Aaronson currently leads the Lancers in goals scored through the first 4 games of the season... Dubuque and Omaha have had 6 fighting majors head-to-head since 2010-the last fighting major came back in April of 2017...
Fighting Saints To Watch:
- Forward Cooper Conway will meet his former team this weekend... The former Omaha Lancer registered his first two career USHL points this season with Dubuque...
- Fourth year veteran forward Michael Barron is the team's leading returning scorer with 45 points (22+23) from a season ago... Barron has recorded three points in four games head-to-head with Omaha in his career...
