Special Teams Haunt Lancers Saturday

Published on November 15, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Sioux City Musketeers scored four times in the period en route to a 6-1 victory over the Lancers on Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

For the second time in three games, the Lancers managed to outshoot their opponent, 32-25, but again could not earn the victory. Sioux City (7-11-1-0) set the tone in the first period with a five-on-three power-play goal at the 12:54 mark from Max Anderson, followed by another goal added by Dallas Vieau as a power-play had expired at the 4:21 mark. Kason Muscutt led the way with two goals, both in the third period, with Luke Garry and Shayne Gould also striking in the final frame.

The lone goal for Omaha (4-16-1-0) came from forward Jack Stanius after a faceoff win from linemate Tommy Spencer. Stanius wristed it into the back of the cage 8:24 into the third for his fifth goal of the season and his second in as many games.

The Musketeers gave the Lancers plenty of chances as Omaha had seven different power plays but could not convert.

The Lancers recorded their first sellout since Feb. 24, 2024, with 3,694 fans in attendance. Omaha is fifth in the USHL in attendance with an average of 1,917 fans per game.

The Lancers sported specialty camoflauge uniforms for Military Appreciation Night that were auctioned off. Proceeds benefitted Herostock.

Omaha will be back in action on home ice Friday, Nov. 21 at 7:05 PM CST for the first of a two-game homestand against the Green Bay Gamblers. It's Frosty Friday with $4 beers and $2 sodas. Grab your tickets now at lancers.com.







