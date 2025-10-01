Two-Game Set against Buccaneers on Deck for Steel

Published on October 1, 2025

GENEVA, ILLINOIS - Following a hard-fought defeat in the team's home opener, the Steel will travel to Iowa to take on the Des Moines Buccaneers for a pair of interconference matchups on Friday, October 3 at 7:05 pm and Saturday, October 4 at 6:05 pm.

This weekend's games are the first true road matchups for the Steel (2-1-0-0, 4 pts.) and the first time playing at the Buccaneers' current home, the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

The Steel dropped their first game of the season in a 5-3 loss to Madison on Sept. 27 after allowing three goals in the first period. Steel forward Miles Burgin scored his third goal of the season to extend his goal streak to three games. Henry Major potted his first goal of the season in the second period, and Timo Kazda scored his second goal of the season. Goaltender Louis-Felix Charrois made 20 saves in his first loss of the season.

Despite the loss, Chicago had several bright spots to take with them into this weekend's games. In their three games this season, the Steel have outshot opponents in two of them after outshooting opponents just nine times last season.

The penalty kill for the Steel continued to stand tall in the loss, stopping three of Madison's four power play opportunities. It was the first power play goal allowed this season by Chicago. Their penalty kill unit ranks third in the USHL.

Steel forward Miles Burgin scored a goal for the third consecutive game, putting him in a tie for the team lead in goals (3) with Luke Goukler. Burgin is the first Steel rookie to score a goal in each of his first three games since the 2011-2012 season, when Alex Roos accomplished the feat. Burgin's four points are the most for a Steel rookie through three games since Macklin Celebrini recorded five in the 2022-2023 season.

The Des Moines Buccaneers (1-2-0-0, 2 pts.) started their season with a 3-2 loss to Cedar Rapids at the Fall Classic but responded with a 4-1 win over Tri-City to round out the event. They battled the defending Western Conference champion Waterloo Black Hawks on Sept. 27 and fell 5-2 following a three-goal second period by the opposition. Friday's game is Des Moines' home opener in their 45th season of play in the USHL.

Buccaneers second-year forward Ryan Seelinger enters the weekend as the team leader in scoring with three goals in three games. He has scored a goal in each of the last two games, one of them being a game-winning goal. He is the only skater on the team with multiple goals. He finished his first year with Des Moines last season with 33 points (14G-19A) and played in all 62 games.

The Steel are 45-26-2-4 all-time against Des Moines and 20-15-2-1 on the road. This weekend's games are the only scheduled matchups between the two teams this season. Des Moines has won consecutive games against the Steel dating back to last season. They have scored 11 goals in those two victories while limiting the Steel to seven. The Steel defeated Des Moines 5-2 in the 2024-2025 Fall Classic opener. Forward Aidan Dyer scored a goal and had two assists in the win.

Following their road trip, the Steel will return home and invite fans to bring their furry four-legged friends to Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites on Friday, Oct. 10 at 7:05 pm CT against the Dubuque Fighting Saints. Fans looking to bring their dog(s) to the game should purchase tickets in sections 200 or 201.

Single-game, group, and premium seating tickets for the 2025-2026 season are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, October 3 at Des Moines Buccaneers (7:05 pm CT)

Saturday, October 4 at Des Moines Buccaneers (6:05 pm CT)

Friday, October 10 vs. Dubuque Fighting Saints (7:05 pm CT) | Pucks and Pups presented by PetSuites | Bring Your Dog to the Game







