Steel Close Weekend with 5-1 Loss to Lumberjacks

Published on November 9, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







MUSKEGON, MI - Despite scoring the game's opening goal and getting most of the offensive opportunities through the first 40 minutes, the Chicago Steel (10-6-0-0, 20 pts.) allowed five unanswered goals in a 5-1 loss to the Muskegon Lumberjacks (14-2-0-0, 28 pts.) Sunday afternoon at Trinity Health Arena.

Cole Tuminaro scored his second goal of the season for Chicago's only goal of the day. LouisFelix Charrois made 24 saves in defeat. Chicago started the scoring just under four minutes into the opening frame when a Tuminaro point shot deflected off a defender and past the glove of Muskegon goaltender Will Keane to put the Steel up 1-0.

Just before the midway mark of the period, Muskegon attempted to break out, but Luke Goukler knocked down the exit pass to create a quick breakaway. While closing in on the goal, the puck rolled on edge, causing a feeble shot that was handled by Keane.

Muskegon was issued the first penalty of the afternoon after the halfway point of the first period and successfully killed the penalty.

Immediately after the penalty expired, Lars Hutson exited the box and was sprung on a breakaway, but Charrois made a clutch stop to keep the Steel ahead.

Later in the opening frame, Jayden Kurtz fired a point shot that was stopped by Keane, and a big rebound bounced to Kolin Sisson, who fired a shot off the left post.

With six minutes left in the period, Muskegon tied the game when Melvin Novotny fired a snipe over the left glove of Charrois, making it 1-1.

The Lumberjacks took the lead three minutes later following a Steel breakdown in the defending zone that allowed Drew Stewart to deke around Charrois and tuck on the backhand to make it 2-1 Muskegon.

Shots favored Muskegon 13-10 after the first frame.

The second period maintained a steady pace for the full 20 minutes with back-and-forth action and few stoppages.

Before the midway point of the period, Sisson found Ashton Schultz on a cross-ice pass at the right circle. Schultz deked forehand to backhand, but Keane made a sensational stop.

Sisson had a similar chance shortly after on a look from the right hashmarks, firing a shot that pinged off the right post and out.

With under ten minutes left, the Steel had a superb shift with heavy pressure on Muskegon on the forecheck.

The great offensive zone stay was nearly capped off with a goal for Benson Grande, who had a chance to tap the puck into the open net following a shot by Brady Kudrick that trampolined off the crossbar. Grande shuffled the puck towards the goal, but it was cleared by Muskegon before crossing the line.

The Lumberjacks went the other way following the close call and cashed in when Chuck Blanchard chipped a rebound past Charrois to make it 3-1.

Chicago posted eight shots to Muskegon's six in the middle frame.

The Steel opened the third period with more solid looks, starting with James Scantlebury from the right wing after Nate Chorlton made a slick deke to create space. Keane was handcuffed on Scantlebury's shot but made the save.

Four minutes into the third, Muskegon took a penalty trying to regain possession after a pair of scoring chances.

The power play had more chances for Muskegon than Chicago, however, as Blanchard lobbed a backhand shot on goal from just above the icing line and Niles Benson wristed a rebound off the chest of Charrois early in the penalty.

Muskegon killed the remainder of the penalty to finish 2-for-2 on the penalty kill for the day. Charrois continued to keep the Steel in the game in the third with a difficult blocker save on Jack Christ, who rifled a hard wrist shot from the right circles with 11 minutes left.

Following the great Muskegon chance, the Steel turned up ice and had more solid zone time that was quarterbacked by Aidan Dyer, who won several puck battles and spread the puck around the attacking zone.

Still applying steady pressure, Henry Major created a strong chance with under ten minutes left after deking around a defender to create odd-man rush. The play quickly lost juice with Muskegon back-checkers converging, and Eero Hyytiainen threw a shot on goal that was covered and held by Keane to end the Steel chance.

The Lumberjacks put a pair of final stamps on their win in the final three minutes of the game as Carter Sanderson deflected a centering pass-shot from Blanchard to make it 4-1.

The home team added one final tally on a snipe from the left circle by Rudolfs Berzkalns following a Steel turnover.

Next weekend, Chicago will take on the USA Hockey NTDP U18 team in Michigan on Friday, November 14, and Saturday, November 15 at 6:00 pm CT.

The next home games for the Steel are Friday, Nov. 21 for Chica-GOATs Night presented by Mark's Card Shop, where the Steel will pay homage to the greatest Chicago athletes. Chicago will finish that weekend on Saturday, Nov. 22 with Defying Gravity Night presented by Illinois Aviation Academy. The team will wear special Wicked-themed jerseys for the game that will be auctioned online with proceeds to benefit Breakthrough T1D. Fans can Skate with the Steel after the game.

Tickets are on sale now starting at just $10. All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

For a limited time, Steel Suites are on sale for just $30 per person (min. 12 tickets) when purchased online. This offer is valid for November and December home games, excluding Dec. 27. For more information, call 855-51-STEEL or visit ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, November 14 at USA Hockey NTDP U18 (6:00 pm CT)

Saturday, November 15 at USA Hockey NTDP U18 (6:00 pm CT)

Friday, November 21 vs. Sioux Falls Stampede (7:05 pm CT) | Chica-GOATS Night presented by Mark's Card Shop







United States Hockey League Stories from November 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.