Fargo Force Unveil 2025-25 Promotional Schedule

The Fargo Force are excited to unveil the 2025 Promotional Schedule featuring a variety of new promotions as well as the familiar fan favorites! The 2025-26 season will feature awesome giveaway items like Magnetic Schedules from Sanford Health on October 4, Replica Jerseys presented by Family Wellness on October 17, T-shirts from CI Sport on December 11, Custom Reusable Cups from Precision Plumbing on March 17, "Doggie Bags" from Natural Pet Center on March 28, AND MORE! The Schedule also features 3 different "Skate-With-The-Force" Nights on October 4, January 3 and March 7. Stay tuned for updates on the 2025-26 Promo Schedule via the Fargo Force social media accounts and online at fargoforce.com.

HOME OPENER - Saturday, October. 4 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 6:05PM

Head out to Scheels Arena for the 2024-25 Home Opener featuring a Magnetic Schedule giveaway presented by Sanford Health. Plus, stick around after the game to Skate with the Force!

COLLEGE NIGHT / $2 BEER - Thursday, Oct. 16 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 6:05PM

Join us for College Night presented by Matbus at Scheels Arena ft. $5 Student tickets and $2 16oz domestic draft beer all game long!

YOUTH SPORTS NIGHT - Friday, October 17 vs Des Moines Buccaneers - 7:05pm

We're packing the rink with youth sports teams, contact KyleE@fargoforce.com to secure the exclusive Youth Sports Ticket Package PLUS the first 1,000 fans will receive an EXLCUSIVE Fargo Force Replica Jersey presented by Family Wellness!

AUTISM AWARENESS NIGHT - Saturday, October 18 vs Des Moines Buccaneers - 6:05PM

We're hosting our 3rd Annual Autism Awareness Night at Scheels Arena! Featuring a modified production, specialty jerseys, giveaway items, a special puck drop and more, all presented by the North Dakota Autism Center.

HAUNTED HOCKEY - Friday, October 31 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 7:05PM

Celebrate Halloween with the Fargo Force! Featuring Suite or Treat, a spooky scavenger hunt, and more!

STAR WARS NIGHT - Saturday, November 1 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 6:05PM

The Force is strong at Scheels Arena. Star Wars Night presented by Kwik Star is back ft. specialty jerseys, character appearances, one-of-a-kind merch and more!

MENS NIGHT - Friday, November 14 vs Youngstown Phantoms - 7:05pm

For one night only men can purchase an All You Can Drink Draft Beer Mug for just $15! (AYCD Draft Beer ends at the start of the third period)!

HONOR FLIGHT NIGHT - Saturday, Nov. 15 vs Youngstown Phantoms - 6:05PM

Support the Honor Flight of ND/MN, this night will feature specialty jerseys, a live band in the concourse, a giveaway at the door, silent auction, specialty puck drop, post-game jersey auction and more, presented by American Crystal Sugar.

BLACK FRIDAY - Friday, November 28 vs Chicago Steel - 7:05PM

Don't miss out on the $5 Black Friday Ticket Special, plus help us raise funds for local nonprofit, Fix It Forward! Black Friday is presented by Fix It Forward Auto Care.

TEDDY BEAR TOSS- Saturday, November 29 vs Chicago Steel - 6:05PM

Bring a teddy bear and toss it on the ice when the Force score their first goal! All bears will be donated to local kids in need presented by Valley News Live

WHITEOUT/COLLEGE NIGHT - Thursday, December 11 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 6:05PM

The forecast is showing a WHITEOUT in Scheels Arena! Featuring a t-shirt giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by CI Sport PLUS it's College Night ft. $5 Student tickets and $2 16oz domestic draft beer all game long!

CULLY'S CHRISTMAS - Friday, December 12 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 7:05pm

Celebrate Christmas early with the Force and help raise funds for the Cullen Children's Foundation! Featuring Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys, giveaway items at the door, photos with Santa, and specialty merch presented by Bell Bank & the Cullen Children's Foundation!

NEW YEAR'S EVE - Wednesday, December 31 vs Lincoln Stars - 6:05pm

Ring in the New Year with the Fargo Force!

JACK DANIELS DRINK RESPONSIBLY - Friday, January 2 vs Tri-City Storm - 7:05pm

Take the pledge to Drink Responsibly for your chance to win awesome Jack Daniels prizes presented by Jack Daniels!

OGIE'S BIRTHDAY - Saturday, January 3 vs Tri-City Storm - 6:05pm

Happy Birthday to the best mascot in the USHL! Help us celebrate Ogie's Birthday along with all his mascot friends presented by Swanson Health. Plus, stick around after the game to Skate with the Force!

COUNTRY NIGHT - Friday, January 17 vs Lincoln Stars - 7:05pm

YEEHAW! Country Night is back and better than ever, ft. all country music, concert ticket giveaways, plus wear flannel or a cowboy hat and get one 16oz Domestic Draft Beer on us presented by Valley News Live!

HOMETOWN HEROES NIGHT - Saturday, January 18 vs Lincoln Stars - 6:05pm

After raising a record amount of funds last season Hometown Heroes Night gearing up for the biggest night yet! Featuring specialty jerseys, merch, musical performances, custom helmets and more, you don't want to miss this night presented by Cross Insulation.

FROSTY CUP - Friday, January 23 vs Des Moines Buccaneers - 7:00pm - Frisco, TX

The Force are heading down to Texas for the Frosty Cup vs. the Des Moines Buccaneers! Cheer them on from home via FloHockey or stay tuned for watch party info!

HEAT NIGHT - Friday, February 6 vs Waterloo Blackhawks- 7:05pm

Join us for Heat Night presented by TitleWave Sports featuring specialty jerseys, exclusive merch, guest appearances and more, stay tuned for details via fargoforce.com!

YOUTH HOCKEY NIGHT - Saturday, February 7 vs Waterloo Blackhawks - 6:05pm

Youth Hockey Teams from all over the country are invited to join us at Scheels Arena! Contact KyleE@fargoforce.com for a special group rate & exclusive pin deal. Plus sign up for the mullet competition and head to the rink early to receive a giveaway item presented by Buffalo Wild Wings.

TEACHER APPRECIATION NIGHT - Saturday, February 13 vs Madison Capitols- 7:05pm

The Force are excited to honor all our local teachers! Plus a few chosen teachers will win funds to buy supplies for their classrooms courtesy of MIDCO. If you are interested in applying to be a part of Teacher Appreciation Night contact carolineh@fargoforce.com

UNRL NIGHT - Saturday, February 14 vs Madison Capitols- 6:05pm

This night is going to UNREAL! Stay tuned for more details coming soon via fargoforce.com and the Force social media pages!

MELT THE ICE NIGHT - Friday, March 6 vs Omaha Lancers - 7:05pm

Beat the cold at Melt the Ice Night presented by Fireball. Ft. giveaway items, fireball intermission contests, a Fireball Bar Crawl and more!

SANFORD CHILDREN'S NIGHT - Saturday, March 7 vs Omaha Lancers - 6:05pm

Head out to Scheels Arena to help raise money for the Sanford Children's Hospital, ft. specialty jerseys, giveaway items at the door and an award ceremony during first intermission.

ST. PADDY'S DAY - Tuesday, March 17 vs Sioux Falls Stampede - 6:05pm

Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with the Fargo Force! Featuring $5 Green Beer and a solo cup giveaway presented by Precision Plumbing!

$3 NIGHT - Wednesday, March 25 vs Sioux City Musketeers - 6:05PM

We're celebrating the 3rd day of the week in the 3rd month of the year with $3 Night at the Fargo Force game! Everything(ish) is just $3, including blue, black & yellow zone tickets, hotdogs, popcorn, fountain pop, chips, draft beer, well drinks and candy!

701 NIGHT - Friday, March 27 vs Dubuque Fighting Saints - 7:05pm

701 Night is all about celebrating the great state of North Dakota! Check out all the local vendors around the concourse plus purchase a $7.01 Ticket if you live in ND! 701 Night is sponsored by Country Financial.

CORGI RACES - Saturday, March 28 vs Dubuque Fighting Saints - 6:05pm

Corgi Races are back and better than ever! Ft. Corgi Races during the first & second intermissions, special corgi themed merch and make sure to come early for doggie giveaway items presented by Natural Pet Center. Plus, don't forget to bring your dog to the game!

RINKS & LINKS NIGHT - Friday, April 3 vs Tri-City Storm - 7:05pm

Make your tee times early and kick off Master's Week at Scheels Arena! Ft. Masters themed food & beverage options, activities around the concourse and more!

FAN APPRECIATION NIGHT - Friday, April 4 vs Tri-City Storm - 6:05pm

A night all about the best fans in the USHL! Featuring an exclusive 11x17 poster giveaway. Plus, fans are invited to stay and paint the ice after the game!







