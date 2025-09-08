Gamblers Trade Randle to Des Moines

Published on September 8, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Green Bay Gamblers have traded defenseman Ryland Randle to the Des Moines Buccaneers along with a 2026 9th round phase 2 pick in exchange for a 3rd round 2026 phase 2 draft pick.

"Ryland was a pleasure to have in our organization," says Head Coach Patrick McCadden, "And we wish him nothing but the best moving forward in his career," Randle appeared in one regular season game last year and one exhibition game this season.

Gamblers are in action tonight against the Janesville Jets at the Cornerstone Community Center. Start time, 7:05 PM. Game is open and free to the public.

Single game tickets are on sale. Go to gamblershockey.com and reserve your tickets today. Home opener, Saturday, October 4.







