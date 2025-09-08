Bucs Acquire Randle in Trade with Green Bay

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Green Bay Gamblers, acquiring defenseman Ryland Randle and a 2026 Phase II Round 9 pick in exchange for a 2026 Phase II Round 3 pick. The Bucs are excited to welcome the 2006-born Winnipeg native to the back end.

Randle was selected by Green Bay in Phase I, Round 13 of the 2023 USHL Draft. He spent the 2024-25 season with Cushing Academy, with 30P (5G, 25A) in 31GP, and the Central Mass Penguins AAA club, with 22P (4G, 18A) in 24GP.

"We're excited to add Ryland Randle to our group," said Head Coach and President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "He's a great skater and a strong puck-moving defenseman who brings a dynamic to our team that will help us right away."







