Bucs Fall to Force 3-2 in OT

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Fargo, N.D. - The Des Moines Buccaneers (3-2-2-2) fell in back-to-back overtime losses to the Fargo Force (5-1-0-1) with a 3-2 final score Saturday night at Scheels Arena. Force forward Jacob Sagadin buried a breakaway chance 2:00 into the extra period to end the contest. Bucs goalie Max Weilandt (3-2-2-2) stopped 31 of 33 Force shots in the overtime loss, battling Force goalie Ajay White (4-0-0-1), who stopped 24 Bucs shots on goal. The Bucs now head to Sioux Falls for a Sunday evening puck drop against the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Force forward Bryce Mattern opened the scoring of the match 12:08 into the opening frame, assisted by Luke McNamara, to give Fargo the inital 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Patrick Nolan doubled the Force lead with an unassisted goal 8:36 into the third period. Bucs forward Theo Kiss tallied the first goal for Des Moines at 16:36, burying a pass from Nate Delladonna for his first goal of the season. Kiss' goal at 16:26 was also assisted by Joseph Argentina, bringing the score to 2-1. Argentina netted his fourth goal of the season at 19:23, sending the contest into overtime.

A breakaway chance for Force forward Jacob Sagadin ended the match 2:00 into overtime, showing a final score of 3-2.

The Bucs finish out their three-in-three weekend in Sioux Falls with a 4:05 p.m. matchup Sunday, Oct. 19, against the Stampede at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

