Merrick Boosts Hawks Forwards

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Adyn Merrick has played in 140 junior hockey games across four seasons and now joins the Waterloo Black Hawks, the team announced Saturday.

The 19-year-old from Saline, Michigan, opened the current campaign with the Sioux Falls Stampede. During five appearances, Merrick contributed four points (two goals, two assists). He was also +1 while putting eight shots on net.

Last season, Merrick split the schedule between Sioux Falls and the Langley Rivermen of the BCHL. Starting in Langley, he churned out 11 goals and 10 assists during 23 appearances from September through November. Three of Merrick's goals were game-winners, including an overtime goal to complete a hat trick on October 5, 2024 against the Powell River Kings.

Relocating to Sioux Falls just after Thanksgiving, Merrick's first goal for the Stampede was a game-winner. He produced a total of six goals and five assists across 28 regular season games. Merrick was also +9, which tied for 11th on the Sioux Falls roster.

Merrick's USHL debut was with the Youngstown Phantoms; he played one game for the club in 2022/23. He skated with the Springfield Jr. Blues for the majority of that winter before moving on to Langley the next year.

Last spring, Merrick committed to Ferris State University.

The Hawks host the Lincoln Stars tonight at 6:35. Seats can be ordered from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the Domino's Black Hawks Box Office at (319) 291-7680.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.