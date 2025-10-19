Four Different Goal Scorers Power Storm to 4-1 Saturday Night Victory over Musketeers

Published on October 18, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa. - The Tri-City Storm received goals from four different players to compile a 4-1 victory over the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday night at Tyson Events Center.

Tri-City (4-5-1, 9 pts) collected four standings points on the weekend after defeating Omaha last night. The Storm have additionally won back-to-back games for the first time this season. Sioux City (3-5-1, 7 pts) has dropped four straight contests.

Tri-City broke the ice less than five minutes into the first period. Oliver Ozogany finished a Maddox Malmquist backdoor feed on the right post of the Musketeer net, shoving the puck through the legs of Sioux City netminder Bjorn Bronas. Ozogany's tally was his third of the season, tying the team lead.

Sioux City evened the game on a 2-on-1 rush later in the period. After grabbing a blue line turnover in his defensive zone, Dallas Vieau rushed the puck up the right wing toward the Storm net. The Duluth, Minnesota native fed Max Anderson in the near circle, who finished a one-timer past Tri-City goaltender Michal Pradel for his second tally of the year.

The Storm used three unanswered thereafter to seal the win.

Saturday's game winner came from Tri-City's Samuel Murin, who flicked an in-tight shot past Bronas after gathering a deflected puck off Ozogany's stick. Murin's tally, his second of the year, came 12:40 into the second period.

Exactly two and a half minutes later, the Storm's Kash Crawford netted his first career USHL goal after chipping a shot from the bottom of the left circle over Bronas's glove side. Crawford received a clever feed from Mason Jenson to set up the play, which increased the Tri-City advantage to 3-1.

Brecken Smith wrapped the scoring late in the third. The Miami commit received the puck from Carson Pilgrim and moved to the right circle in the Sioux City zone. Smith shipped a shot five-hole past Bronas for his second marker in two nights.

Pradel grabbed his fourth win of the season in net, improving to 4-3-1 on the campaign. The Detroit Red Wings draft pick stopped 19 of 20 Sioux City shots on the night. Bronas, who suffered his fourth loss of the year, halted 18 of 22 Tri-City attempts.

The Storm's Ozogany (1-1-2) and Bode Wise (0-2-2) led all players with two points each. Both registered their first career multi-point contests.

Up next: Tri-City will play three games in three days next weekend. The Storm visit Lincoln on Friday, October 24 (7:05 pm puckdrop) before heading back home to face the Stars at Viaero Center on Saturday, October 25 (6:05 pm puckdrop). Tri-City ends the weekend with a visit to Sioux Falls on Sunday, October 26 (4:05 pm puckdrop).

