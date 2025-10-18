Storm Face Musketeers on Saturday in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The Tri-City Storm take on the Sioux City Musketeers Saturday night at Tyson Events Center. Puckdrop is scheduled for 6:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (3-5-1, 7 pts, 4th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off 3-2 road victory at Omaha Friday; trailed 2-0 until putting up three unanswered goals between second and third periods

Cooper Ernewein, Cam Springer, Brecken Smith tallied goals last night; Ernewein produced his team-leading third of the year, Smith registered his first as a member of Tri-City

Springer (1-1-2) and Ashton Dahms (0-2-2) led all players with two points each Friday

Michal Pradel collected his third win in net after stopping 22 of 24 Omaha shots

Grabbed first victory of season in a game when trailing after the first period

Team Notes:

Second matchup in a stretch of three consecutive road games tonight; 5 of next 7 matchups will take place away from Viaero Center

Eighth game in a string of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such stretch of the year

Springer goal was scored on power play Friday, tally was team's second power play goal of the season; Storm man advantage is 2-for-28 this year, tied for 15th in USHL

Player Notes:

Michal Pradel (G): leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (194), ranks third in minutes (421)

Cooper Ernewein (F): has scored three goals on four shots this season; 75% shooting percentage leads all USHL players

Maddox Malmquist (F): tops USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Oliver Ozogany (F): ranks fourth among USHL rookies in shots (19)

Paul Bloomer (F) (2-3-5) and Ashton Dahms (F) (3-2-5) lead team in scoring

Sioux City (3-4-1, 7 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Competing in three-in-three this weekend; dropped 5-3 home contest to Sioux Falls Friday, lost 5-2 matchup at Fargo Thursday

Last night: William Tomko, Trey Jefferis, Shayne Gould produced goals against the Stampede

Goaltender Jack Fichthorn stopped 32 of 37 Sioux Falls shots Friday, was dealt first loss of season

Competing in first three-in-three of 2025-2026 this weekend; have four scheduled this year

Tomko (2-6-8) is team's leading scorer, Gould (3-3-6) follows

Season series: Friday is the second of six regular season matchups between the Storm and Musketeers. The teams last met on Saturday, September 27 at Viaero Center (4-3 Sioux City, OT). Tonight is the first of three contests during 2025-2026 at Tyson Events Center.







