Tri-City Pays Visit to Omaha on Friday Night

Published on October 17, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

OMAHA, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm visit the Omaha Lancers on Friday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. Puckdrop is set for 7:05 pm.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (2-5-1, 5 pts, 6th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Coming off 5-0 home loss to Des Moines on Sunday

Competed in three-in-three last weekend (all games at home); dropped 4-1 decision to Fargo on Saturday, beat Force 4-0 on Friday

Ashton Dahms led the offense with two goals last weekend; Connor Brown, Maddox Malmquist, Oliver Ozogany also scored

Team Notes:

Begin a stretch of three consecutive road games tonight; 6 of next 8 games will take place away from Viaero Center

Seventh game in a stretch of 15 in a row against Western Conference opponents, the longest such string of the year

Have begun season 1-for-26 on power play (3.8%), ranking last among USHL teams

Player Notes:

Michal Pradel (G): second among USHL goaltenders in saves (172), ranks fourth in minutes (361)

Maddox Malmquist (F): tops all USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2), ties for second among rookies in goals (3), places fourth among rookies in shooting percentage (27.3)

Oliver Ozogany (F): second among USHL rookies in shots (19)

Paul Bloomer (F) (2-3-5) leads team in scoring, followed by Bode Laylin (D) (0-4-4)

Omaha (2-7-0, 4 pts, 7th place Western Conf.)

Coming off 4-3 home loss to Cedar Rapids on Wednesday

Ryan Aaronson, Nikita Konevych, Kole Hyles tallied Lancer goals in game

Goaltender Devin Shakar halted 19 of 23 Cedar Rapids shots Wednesday; Shakar leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (187)

Allowed USHL-most 5.11 goals/game this season

Four of next five games to take place at home

Ryan Aaronson (5-3-8) is team's leading scorer, followed by three other players with five points

Season series: Friday is the second of eight regular season matchups between the Storm and Lancers. The teams last met on Friday, September 26 at Viaero Center (6-2 Tri-City). Tonight is the first of four contests at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.







