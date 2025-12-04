Tri-City, Youngstown Begin USHL American Cup on Thursday Night

Published on December 4, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Tri-City Storm News Release







ROCHESTER, N.Y. - The Tri-City Storm begin the USHL American Cup powered by Wegmans on Thursday night against the Youngstown Phantoms. Puckdrop at the Tim Hortons IcePlex is slated for 6:00 pm CT.

Fans can watch the contest on FloHockey and listen on Storm Radio.

Tri-City (8-13-4, 20 pts, 5th place Western Conf.)

Previously:

Dropped 2-1 matchup Saturday and 2-1 game (OT) Friday at Youngstown

Saturday: Mason Jenson tallied lone Tri-City goal in third period

Saturday: Goaltender Michal Pradel stopped 30 of 32 Phantom shots

Team Notes:

Tonight: fourth game in string of six consecutive matchups away from Viaero Center, the longest such stretch of the year

Netminders Owen Nelson and Michal Pradel combined for another solid weekend at Youngstown; Nelson stopped 30 of 32 shots Friday, Pradel halted 30 of 32 attempts Saturday; the combined 60 saves on 64 shots marked a save percentage of .938

Over the past four games, Storm goaltending has stopped 117 of 127 opponent shots, a save percentage of .921

Winless in four straight, ten of past eleven games

Penalty kill (85.3%) ranks second in USHL behind Waterloo (85.7%)

Averaging 10.36 penalty minutes per game, second-least among USHL teams (Fargo)

Have not produced power play goal in previous 25 attempts; went 0-for-6 on man advantage across two-game set at Youngstown

Last power play goal: November 7 vs. Waterloo

Have not scored more than three goals in one game since Friday, October 31 vs. Omaha (4-1 win)

Played 25 games this year, tied for most among all USHL teams (Omaha)

Player Notes:

Carson Pilgrim and Bode Laylin: will miss next several Storm games representing Team USA at 2025 World Junior A Challenge; tournament takes place December 7-13 in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec; Team USA is made of players who play in junior hockey leagues across the U.S.

Michal Pradel: leads all USHL goaltenders in saves (481) and minutes (1058)

Owen Nelson: places eighth among USHL goaltenders in save percentage (.915), ninth in goals against average (2.69)

Bode Laylin: three goals tie for third among USHL defenseman, 14 points tie for eighth among defenseman; three power play goals tie for second among defenseman, 51 shots rank third among defenseman

Luca Jarvis: ten points (2-8-10) tie for ninth among USHL rookies

Maddox Malmquist: ties for second among USHL rookies in game-winning goals (2)

Cooper Ernewein: first among USHL rookies in shooting percentage (three goals on 12 shots, 25%)

Carson Pilgrim (7-8-15) leads team in scoring followed by Bode Laylin (3-11-14)

Youngstown (15-6-2, 32 pts, 2nd place Eastern Conf.)

Won seven of past nine games

Unbeaten in five straight games

Saturday: Cooper Simpson, Ryan Rucinski tallied goals (both on power play)

Saturday: Goaltender Owen Lepak halted 12 of 13 Storm shots

Ryan Rucinski (15-16-31) leads team and ties for first among all USHL skaters in points, former Tri-City forward Cooper Simpson (11-19-30) follows, placing third in the league in points

Season series: Tonight is the fourth of five regular season meetings between Tri-City and Youngstown. The Phantoms have taken each of the previous three matchups.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.