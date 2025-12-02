Tri-City's Pilgrim, Laylin off to Represent United States at 2025 World Junior A Challenge

KEARNEY, Neb. - Tri-City Storm forward Carson Pilgrim and defenseman Bode Laylin are on their way to represent Team USA at the 2025 World Junior A Challenge in Trois-Rivières, Quebec between December 7-13.

The team is made up of players that compete in United States junior hockey leagues. Pilgrim, Laylin, and the rest of Team USA will face Canada East, Canada West, and Sweden in the ten-game event.

Pilgrim currently leads all Storm players in goals (7), points (15), and points per game (0.68). The North Dakota commit is enjoying a strong offensive season, which included a career-long seven-game point streak between October 17 and November 1. Pilgrim amassed 11 points during the streak. The Warroad, Minnesota native is currently in his third season with time at Tri-City.

Laylin is also putting up impressive offensive numbers this year. The right-shot player leads the Storm roster in assists (11) and is second in points (14) and points per game (0.56). Those 14 points tie for eighth-most among USHL defenseman. All three of Laylin's tallies this season have come on the power play, a mark that ties for second among USHL blue liners. The St. Thomas commit is also in his third year with time at Tri-City.

Team USA begins tournament play with a preliminary round matchup on Sunday, December 7 against Canada East. The Red, White, and Blue have won ten World Junior A Challenges dating back to the tournament's inception in 2006. Team USA claimed last year's title in Camrose, Alberta after beating Sweden in the championship game and logging a 4-0-1 record throughout the event.







