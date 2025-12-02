Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview

New Month, New Start

The Black Hawks' December schedule begins with games against two Western Conference opponents. Waterloo visits the Omaha Lancers on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Omaha is currently three points behind the Hawks in the standings. Meanwhile, Waterloo currently rides six points behind the Sioux City Musketeers, who visit Young Arena at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday. All three clubs are hoping to change their current form. The Hawks' record in their last 10 games is 4-6-0. Over the same recent string, Sioux City is 3-7-0, and Omaha is 1-7-2. The Musketeers defeated the Lancers 4-1 last Wednesday, however all three clubs are winless since Thanksgiving night, with a combined 0-4-1 mark in that time.

All Over But the Shooting

Waterloo, Sioux City, and Omaha have been among the least likely teams to have more shots than their opponents during the first two months of the season. Omaha has been outshot in a league-high 20 of 25 games, just more than Sioux City (18 of 24). The Muskegon Lumberjacks have had fewer shots than the opposition on 17 occasions. The Black Hawks and Chicago Steel are next, tied at 15 apiece. Of the 53 games in that category for Waterloo, Sioux City, and Omaha, the three clubs have combined for 12 wins.

Active Acquisitions

Several notable contributors have joined the Black Hawks since the USHL Fall Classic. The group is led by Adyn Merrick, who has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 10 games. Merrick returned to action last weekend after missing three games. However, Tyler Deakos will be out for the Hawks' next two contests while serving a suspension for a head contact penalty Sunday. Deakos has seven points (three goals, four assists) in six USHL appearances. Trevor O'Donohue has played in four Waterloo games since a trade 12 days ago. The forward has recorded a pair of assists.

PK Efficiency

The Black Hawks have gone to the top of the United States Hockey League's penalty kill rankings. Waterloo has turned away 48 of 56 opposing power plays (85.7 percent). For good measure, the Hawks have three shorthanded goals, currently tied for fifth in the league.

Recent Games

The Cedar Rapids RoughRiders used a pair of successful third periods to pull away from the Black Hawks. On Thanksgiving night, the RoughRiders scored three times in the final 20 minutes, while Atte Vikla had the only Waterloo goal during a 5-1 loss. During Sunday's rematch, a 1-1 second intermission score broke to the RoughRiders for a 3-2 final. The Hawks' goals came from Tyler Deakos and Toby Carlson.

