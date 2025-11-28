Hawks Tumble on Turkey Day

Published on November 27, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Ryan Cameron was less than three minutes from a Thanksgiving shutout, but the Waterloo Black Hawks did produce a late score against the Cedar Rapids RoughRider goalie, yielding a 5-1 final at Young Arena Thursday.

At 17:03 of the third period, Salvatore Viviano won an offensive zone faceoff back into the high slot. Atte Vikla was waiting there to snap home a wrist shot past Cameron's glove. The goal denied the netminder his first USHL shutout and precipitated the annual Teddy Bear Toss.

Cameron earned the win with 24 saves, protecting the Cedar Rapids lead from the mid-first period onward.

After a dump in, Justin Graf swiped the puck behind the Waterloo net to set up the first goal 10:24 into the game. Following the steal, Graf centered for Sullivan Miller coming up the slot, and Miller beat Phileas Lachat by quickly turning a low opportunity toward the net.

Cedar Rapids also scored the lone goal in the second period just a moment after their first power play had ended. Hawke Huff's shot was blocked, but the loose puck came to Connor Davis, and he was on target just inside the post at 17:21.

The RoughRiders broke the game open with three scores in the third period. Thomas Corneillie sent in a knuckling shot from near the top of the left circle at 4:51. Davis added his second of the night almost seven minutes later, swooping in to control a loose puck, then stickhandling to score from the edge of the crease. Graf capped visitor scoring with four-and-a-half minutes left to go; a blocked shot came his way, and he flipped home the prime opportunity.

The Hawks and RoughRiders face each other one more time to close out November. Saturday's rematch in Cedar Rapids will begin at 7:05 p.m. Including that game, five of the six Waterloo contests left before Christmas will be on the road.

Cedar Rapids 1 1 3 - 5

Waterloo 0 0 1 - 1

1st Period-1, Cedar Rapids, Miller 6 (Graf, Lechner), 10:24. Penalties-Westerling Cr (boarding), 7:24.

2nd Period-2, Cedar Rapids, Davis 7 (Huff, Scuderi), 17:21. Penalties-Young Cr (holding), 7:34; Laliberte Wat (hooking), 15:19.

3rd Period-3, Cedar Rapids, Corneillie 1 (Huff, Romeo), 4:51. 4, Cedar Rapids, Davis 8 (Musa), 11:37. 5, Cedar Rapids, Graf 11 (Emmons, Lechner), 15:30. 6, Waterloo, Vikla 2 (Viviano), 17:03. Penalties-Carlson Wat (high sticking), 0:06.

Shots on Goal-Cedar Rapids 10-10-12-32. Waterloo 9-10-6-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Cedar Rapids 0 / 2; Waterloo 0 / 2.

Goalies-Cedar Rapids, Cameron 10-4-0-1 (25 shots-24 saves). Waterloo, Lachat 4-8-0-1 (32 shots-27 saves).

A-3,158







