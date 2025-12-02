Tuesday's Game Between Des Moines and Sioux Falls Postponed
Published on December 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release
Due to an influenza outbreak affecting multiple players on the Sioux Falls Stampede, the game on Tuesday, Dec. 2, between the Stampede and Des Moines Buccaneers has been postponed to Tuesday, March 31, at 7:05 p.m. CT at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.
Check out the United States Hockey League Statistics
United States Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025
- Tuesday's Game Between Des Moines and Sioux Falls Postponed - USHL
- Capitols to Relocate to New Facility at DeForest Yards - Madison Capitols
- Waterloo Black Hawks Weekly Preview - Waterloo Black Hawks
- Tri-City's Pilgrim, Laylin off to Represent United States at 2025 World Junior A Challenge - Tri-City Storm
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.