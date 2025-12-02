Tuesday's Game Between Des Moines and Sioux Falls Postponed
Published on December 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release


Due to an influenza outbreak affecting multiple players on the Sioux Falls Stampede, the game on Tuesday, Dec. 2, between the Stampede and Des Moines Buccaneers has been postponed to Tuesday, March 31, at 7:05 p.m. CT at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

