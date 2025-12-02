Tuesday's Game Between Des Moines and Sioux Falls Postponed

Published on December 2, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Due to an influenza outbreak affecting multiple players on the Sioux Falls Stampede, the game on Tuesday, Dec. 2, between the Stampede and Des Moines Buccaneers has been postponed to Tuesday, March 31, at 7:05 p.m. CT at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.







United States Hockey League Stories from December 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.