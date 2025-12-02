Capitols to Relocate to New Facility at DeForest Yards

The Madison Capitols have announced they will relocate to a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility, Legacy20 Arena at Deforest Yards, located in DeForest, Wis., ahead of the 2026-27 regular season.

Equipped with premium locker room amenities and enhanced player development resources, the next home of the Capitols will also feature stadium-style seating, a center-hung video board, expanded concourse space, a full sports bar, team store, and hospitality areas to optimize the fan experience.

"Today marks an exciting milestone in the story of our organization," said LEGACY20 Owner and Chairman Ryan Suter. "LEGACY20 Arena at DeForest Yards is designed to elevate the experience for our players, fans, and community for many years to come."

Per the team release, the Capitols will utilize multiple parts of the facility for day-to-day operations. These areas will allow the organization to expand its community outreach, broadcast, media relations, and event operations functions. The Legacy20 Arena at Deforest Yards will also feature an outdoor rink for hockey use in the winter months.

"Moving into a new facility raises the standard for our entire program," said Capitols Head Coach and General Manager Andy Brandt. "On the recruiting side, players want to see the environment and tools they will use every day to continue and enhance their development. The training space, locker room setup, video space, hydrotherapy, and developmental resources will all be great for our program. The new facility shows players, families, agents, and scouts that Madison is a top destination in the USHL."

