Caps Back in Win Column, Lee Shines After All-American Game

January 20, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols picked up a decisive win Friday night over the Chicago Steel, bouncing back from their loss last Saturday against Sioux Falls.

Drew Waterfield started the scoring off, tapping in a rebound by a shot from Sam Kappell just after a Madison power play expired at 12:22 of the first period.

The second period was all Ryker Lee and Bobby Cowan, each assisting each other on a pair of goals about seven minutes apart. Cowan got a pass from Lee just above the hash marks, scoring at 8:52, and Lee stickhandled his way through the Chicago D-Zone, avoiding defenders and tucking in his 13th career goal with less than five minutes left in the second.

Madison entered the third period with three unanswered goals, and Aiden Long quickly made that four, scoring just twelve seconds into the period, but Chicago responded right after with a goal from Teddy Mutryn. Madison capitalized off of a Chicago penalty minutes later, with Ryker Lee scoring another goal, this time on the power play from Colton Jamieson and Mason Moe. Chicago found two more goals to pull within two, but Lee closed the night out with an empty net goal at the end of the third period, and earned himself the first star of the game.

Lee and Moe entered the game just a day after winning the 2025 Chipotle All-American Game, which featured this year's top NHL draft-eligible players across the United States who split into two teams and played one game against each other. Lee scored the game-winning goal for Team Blue, and was also crowned the Player of the Game. Lee now has the seventh most points in the USHL and is the second-highest rookie in the league among total points.

Cowan tallied his 30th point this season, moving him up to 11th among total points in the USHL and the second most points on the Caps.

Madison looks to continue their winning ways on Saturday in Cedar Rapids. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 pm.

