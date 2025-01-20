Bucs Roll Lancers 6-1

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers (16-17-2-0, 34 pts) took a 6-1 victory Monday night over the Omaha Lancers (6-23-4-1, 17 pts) at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. Forward Jack Kernan's early goal, less than five minutes into the opening period, set the tone as the Bucs scored five unanswered goals against the Lancers. Six different Buccaneers found the back of the net in the win, while goaltender Max Weilandt (9-5-1) anchored the defense with 29 saves. The Bucs will return home Friday night to face the Lincoln Stars at 7:00 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex.

Kernan opened the scoring with his 17th goal of the season on the power play at 4:47. Defenseman Richard Baran's shot was picked up by forward Andrew Clarke, who sent a crisp pass to Kernan in front of the crease. Kernan capitalized with a shot into a wide-open back door, giving the Bucs an early 1-0 lead. Defenseman Brandt Harper added his third goal of the season at 11:23, firing an unassisted shot from the blue line past Lancers goalie Daniel Moor (4-4-2-1) to extend the Des Moines lead to 2-0 by the end of the first period.

The Buccaneers continued their dominance in the second period. Jacob Jastrzebski netted his eighth goal of the season on the power play at 4:37, with assists from Kernan and Clarke, bringing the score to 3-0. Defenseman Owen Dyer converted a penalty shot at 12:46, sliding the puck through the five-hole to make it 4-0. Just 51 seconds later, forward Ben Kevan notched his tenth goal of the season with a wrist shot from the point, assisted by Baran and Jastrzebski, extending the lead to 5-0. The Lancers finally broke through at 16:04 when forward Jonah Aegerter scored his seventh goal of the season, narrowing the deficit to 5-1 to close the second period.

The final period saw one last tally for Des Moines. A 2-on-1 opportunity led to Blake Zielinski's sixth goal of the season, with an assist from Dylan Moran, at 19:58 to seal the 6-1 victory.

The Bucs return home on Friday, Jan. 24, to host the Lincoln Stars at 7:00 p.m. at the MidAmerican Energy Company RecPlex. It's Fareway Friday Night - bring your Fareway receipts for BOGO Arena-level tickets. It's also 2-for-1 Beer Night - enjoy two drinks for the price of one through the first period.

The Buccaneers will then hit the road for a matchup against the Sioux City Musketeers on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 6:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center. They'll wrap up the weekend with a game against the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders at ImOn Ice Arena on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 4:05 p.m.

