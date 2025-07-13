Bucs Complete Two Trades, Acquire Wallin and Tylec

July 13, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have made two trades this week, acquiring forwards in exchange for draft picks from the Tri-City Storm and Chicago Steel:

TRADE WITH TRI-CITY

BUCS RECEIVE

Rhys Wallin, F, 2005

STORM RECEIVE

2026 Phase I Rd 5

2026 Phase II Rd 5

Wallin is a Wayzata, Minn., native, who tallied 12P (6G, 6A) in 42GP with the Storm last season. He is committed to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"We're thrilled to add Rhys Wallin to the Des Moines Buccaneers," Head Coach & President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "His maturity and skill set will be a big asset to our group, and we're excited to add him to our lineup."

TRADE WITH CHICAGO

BUCS RECEIVE

Owen Tylec, F, 2006

STEEL RECEIVE

2026 Phase I Rd 4

2026 Phase II Rd 5

"We are super excited to have Tylec on the team," Damon said. "It's going to be a great year."

Tylec has spent the past two seasons with the Steel, for a total of 36P (10G, 26A) in 115GP. The Wheatfield, N.Y., native is committed to the University of Notre Dame.







