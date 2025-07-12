Bucs Acquire Wallin in Trade with Tri-City

July 12, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Des Moines Buccaneers News Release







Des Moines, Iowa - The Des Moines Buccaneers have completed a trade with the Tri-City Storm, acquiring Rhys Wallin (F, 2005) in exchange for 2026 Phase I Rd 5 and Phase II Rd 5 picks.

Wallin is a Wayzata, Minn., native, who tallied 12P (6G, 6A) in 42GP with the Storm last season. He is committed to the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

"We're thrilled to add Rhys Wallin to the Des Moines Buccaneers," said Head Coach & President of Hockey Operations Derek Damon. "At 6'3" and with his experience in the league, he brings a strong, physical presence and the ability to drive play with his size and strength. His maturity and skill set will be a big asset to our group, and we're excited to add him to our lineup."







