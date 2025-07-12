2025-26 Season Tickets Now Available

July 12, 2025
Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release


MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are back in action for the 2025-26 USHL regular season at Trinity Health Arena. As part of the 15th Anniversary of Lumberjacks USHL hockey, the team will play 30 home games starting September 26-27 against the Green Bay Gamblers.

Below are full, half, and partial season ticket plans for the 2025-26 regular season. To secure your season tickets, reach out to Jess Henningsen (jhenningsen@muskegonlumberjacks.com) and Sean Bajt (sbajt@muskegonlumberjacks.com) in the Lumberjacks Business Office.

Full Season

Adult - $510

Youth/Senior/Military - $390

Includes:

"First Beer on Us" punch card

Exclusive entrance on game day

Merch discounts

Free Parking (one pass per two tickets)

Ticket exchange program

Full Season LOGE

$600

The same amenities as a full-season ticket, LOGE sections offer exclusive seating at Trinity Health Arena.

*Second row seats are sold in pairs of two with bar stools and bar tops.

Half Season

Half Season A:

Starts with the home opener on Friday, September 26th, and includes tickets to every other game following.

Half Season B:

Starts with the second game of the season on Saturday, September 27th, and includes tickets to every other game following.

Half Season Fridays:

Begins with the first Friday game day of the season (September 26th) and includes all Friday games + select Sunday games.

Half Season Saturdays:

Begins with the first Saturday game day of the season (September 27th) and includes all Saturday games + select Sunday games.

Includes:

"First Beer on Us" punch card

Exclusive entrance on game day

Merch discounts

5 ticket exchanges

Pick Your 6!

Our six-pack is a custom package allowing fans to choose which six games they would like to attend.

Includes:

Merch discounts

2 exchanges

