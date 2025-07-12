2025-26 Season Tickets Now Available
MUSKEGON, MI - The Muskegon Lumberjacks are back in action for the 2025-26 USHL regular season at Trinity Health Arena. As part of the 15th Anniversary of Lumberjacks USHL hockey, the team will play 30 home games starting September 26-27 against the Green Bay Gamblers.
Below are full, half, and partial season ticket plans for the 2025-26 regular season. To secure your season tickets, reach out to Jess Henningsen (jhenningsen@muskegonlumberjacks.com) and Sean Bajt (sbajt@muskegonlumberjacks.com) in the Lumberjacks Business Office.
Full Season
Adult - $510
Youth/Senior/Military - $390
Includes:
"First Beer on Us" punch card
Exclusive entrance on game day
Merch discounts
Free Parking (one pass per two tickets)
Ticket exchange program
Full Season LOGE
$600
The same amenities as a full-season ticket, LOGE sections offer exclusive seating at Trinity Health Arena.
*Second row seats are sold in pairs of two with bar stools and bar tops.
Half Season
Half Season A:
Starts with the home opener on Friday, September 26th, and includes tickets to every other game following.
Half Season B:
Starts with the second game of the season on Saturday, September 27th, and includes tickets to every other game following.
Half Season Fridays:
Begins with the first Friday game day of the season (September 26th) and includes all Friday games + select Sunday games.
Half Season Saturdays:
Begins with the first Saturday game day of the season (September 27th) and includes all Saturday games + select Sunday games.
Includes:
"First Beer on Us" punch card
Exclusive entrance on game day
Merch discounts
5 ticket exchanges
Pick Your 6!
Our six-pack is a custom package allowing fans to choose which six games they would like to attend.
Includes:
Merch discounts
2 exchanges
