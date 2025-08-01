Tynan Lawrence Named to Canada National Under-18 Team

August 1, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Muskegon Lumberjacks News Release







OAKVILLE, ON, CAN - Lumberjacks forward Tynan Lawrence (Fredericton, NB, CAN) has been named to the 2025 Canadian National Under-18 Team for the Hlinka-Gretzky Tournament. Lawrence represents the Jacks as the only USHL player to be selected.

Canada has been nothing short of dominant at the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup, with Gold Medals in each of the last three tournaments. Lawrence brings a championship-winning mentality with him as the 2025 Clark Cup MVP.

In his last experience with Team Canada, Lawrence won a gold medal at the 2025 World Under-17 Challenge in November. 14 of his teammates from the Team Canada - White roster join him for the Hlinka-Gretzky Cup.

The tournament takes place August 11-16 in Brno, Chechia, and Trencin, Slovakia. Canada starts the preliminary round with a matchup against Finland on the 11th at 9:30 a.m. EST.







United States Hockey League Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.