2025 Muskegon Lumberjacks Commitment Tracker

MUSKEGON, MI - Every summer, the month of August brings a flurry of college commitments from players on the Muskegon Lumberjacks and around the rest of Junior Hockey. Follow along the 2025 Lumberjacks commitment tracker as more Lumberjacks announce their college plans.

Noah Survilas - Northeastern University (HEA)

It didn't take long for the Huskies to secure a commitment from the 4-star forward out of Winthrop, MA. A 2024 Phase I selection of the Lumberjacks, Survilas has spent each of the past two seasons at the Dexter Southfield School in USHS-Prep. In 2024-25, his 41 points in 28 games saw a jump from 30 in 31 the previous season.

Survilas joins a long list of Lumberjacks alumni to go from Muskegon to the Historic Matthews Arena, including Joe Conner, Ethan Fredericks, Christophe Tellier, and Jack Williams, who were all on the 2024-25 Huskies roster.

