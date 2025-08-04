Western Conference Shootout Returns to Sioux City

August 4, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers today have announced that the Western Conference Shootout will be hosted in Sioux City at the Tyson Events Center September 4th, 5th and 6th.

The Western Conference Shootout is a pre-season, round robin consisting of the Sioux City Musketeers and five other USHL western conference teams that include the; Des Moines Buccaneers, Tri-City Storm, Sioux Falls Stampede, Omaha Lancers and Fargo Force.

Tickets for the event go on sale on August 15th at the Tyson Events Center Primebank box office. 2025-26 Sioux City Musketeers season ticket holders gain free entry to all games.

The schedule of the Western Conference Shootout is as follows:

Thursday, September 4th

7:00 pm: Fargo @ Sioux City

Friday, September 5th

12:00 pm: Sioux Falls @ Omaha

3:30 pm: Tri-City @ Fargo

7:00 pm: Des Moines @ Sioux City

Friday, September 5th

12:00 pm: Omaha @ Fargo

3:30 pm: Des Moines @ Tri-City

7:00 pm: Sioux Falls @ Sioux City

This will be the second year in a row that the Musketeers and Tyson Events Center host the Western Conference Shootout.

These games will kick off the Musketeers pre-season schedule. Their regular season begins with the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Pittsburgh on September 17th when they play the Dubuque Fighting Saints. The Musketeers first regular season home game is on October 3rd against Sioux Falls at 7:05 pm.







United States Hockey League Stories from August 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.