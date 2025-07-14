Musketeers Add Defenseman James Odyniec

July 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Sioux City Musketeers News Release







Sioux City, IA - The Sioux City Musketeers have added defenseman James Odyniec in a trade with the Cedar Rapids Roughriders in exchange for a 2026 Phase II 9th round draft pick.

Odyniec was drafted by the Cedar Rapids Roughriders at 132nd overall, in the 8th round of the 2025 USHL Phase II draft. He was also later selected by the Anchorage Wolves in the 4th round of the 2025 NAHL entry draft.

A six foot tall right-handed defenseman, Odyniec hails from Wilton, Connecticut where he played for Avon Old Farms the last two seasons. He put up 15 points across 27 games last season as a primarily puck moving defenseman.

This 2025-26 season will be Odyniec's first in the USHL, he is committed to play his college hockey at Brown University.

The Sioux City Musketeers will begin their 54th season in Siouxland on September 27th when they face the Tri-City Storm and host their first home game of the campaign on October 3rd versus Sioux Falls.







United States Hockey League Stories from July 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.