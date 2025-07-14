Lumberjacks Announce 2025-26 Coaching Staff Additions

MUSKEGON, MI - Monday afternoon, the Muskegon Lumberjacks announced a pair of Associate Coaches joining the team from NCAA Division I programs. Casey Mignone comes to Muskegon from the University of Alaska-Fairbanks, and Taylor Ward from the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Mignone, a native of Ramsey, NJ, spent the last two seasons at UAF as an Assistant Coach for the Nanooks. Before his time in Alaska, Mignone had held positions in the NAHL, NA3HL, and NCAA Division III.

"It's been tremendous. I've had the opportunity to talk a lot with Colten (St. Clair), whom I've known for a while now. Getting to know Jimmy (McGroarty) and Steve (Lowe) as well has been a great process." Said Mignone. "The amount of detail and the pride they take in how we treat our players and what we provide for them to develop not only on the ice, but off the ice too has me really thrilled to be a part of the organization." He continued.

As for what he brings to the Lumberjacks coaching staff, Mignone has the experience behind the bench, but also on the ice with stops in his career in college and professional hockey. "Having the opportunity to coach at that level (NCAA DI) for two years to see what it's like on a day-to-day basis, to win, and score, and be successful at that level is going to allow me to help our guys understand that." Mignone finished.

Ward also comes to the Lumberjacks after spending last season at the college level. Before his time in the Atlantic Hockey America with Army West Point, Ward was on the bench in Waterloo with the Black Hawks for two seasons as an assistant coach.

"I'm very excited, ecstatic really. This is a great opportunity for me to take another step as a coach and develop. I'm really excited to get to know the players and our group and put them in positions to find success all year while continuing to develop their game." He said. "To be back in the league, getting to work with the best of the best. It's really great to be back in that realm," Ward added.

"I want to thank Mr. Herms, Steve Lowe, and Jimmy McGroarty for this opportunity. The support and resources available to our players' experience are unmatched. I am fortunate to be here and help facilitate the development of these players in one of the best places to play in North America," he finished.

Mignone and Casey round out the Lumberjacks Hockey Operations Staff ahead of the 2025-26 season and will join Head Coach Colten St. Clair on the coaching staff.







