Nolan Now a Black Hawk

July 14, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - Forward Dylan Nolan will join the Waterloo Black Hawks ahead of the upcoming United States Hockey League season following a trade with the Tri-City Storm announced Monday.

Nolan was a USHL rookie in 2024/25. The California native is a Colorado College recruit and son of 18-year NHLer Owen Nolan. In exchange, Tri-City receives the rights to former Waterloo forward Connor Brown.

"We are excited to bring Dylan to Waterloo and look forward to introducing him to our organization," said Black Hawks General Manager Kevin Gibson. "Dylan is a good player who will help us, and in turn, we look forward to being part of his development as he moves towards achieving his goals in the game."

In the spring of 2024, Nolan helped the Los Angeles Jr. Kings to USA Hockey's 16U National Tournament. Nolan produced one goal and two assists in six games during the competition in Las Vegas. The Jr. Kings made a strong run to the tournament championship game, finishing as runners up to the Long Island Gulls, whose roster included 2024/25 Waterloo forward Jesse Orlowsky.

Advancing to the USHL last fall, Nolan appeared in 55 of Tri-City's 62 games. He recorded one goal and four assists. From November 2nd through 8th, the now-18-year-old notched assists in three consecutive appearances. Nolan also skated in both of the Storm's 2025 Clark Cup Playoff games against the Black Hawks. He scored late in the second period of Game Two, finishing a cross-ice setup 36 seconds before the period ended.

Brown played for the Black Hawks from 2021 to 2024. He skated in 168 regular season games, scoring 21 goals and producing 42 assists. Brown did not finish the 2023/24 season due to an injury and also did not play last winter during a redshirt NCAA season at Western Michigan.

The 2025/26 schedule will begin this September; Waterloo's first game at Young Arena will be against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Saturday, September 27th. Black Hawks season tickets are currently on sale from tickets.waterlooblackhawks.com or by calling the team's front office at (319) 232-3444.







