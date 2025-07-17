Black Hawks Announce International Roster Additions

Waterloo, Iowa - Three new players from three different countries will join the Waterloo Black Hawks in preparation for the 2025/26 season, the team announced on Thursday.

Goaltender JJ Salajko is an Ohio native who has spent the past two seasons playing in Canada. Defenseman Atte Vikla has represented Finland during international competitions. Forward Dmitri Kubantsev spent last season in Russia's MHL and will be eligible for the 2026 National Hockey League Draft.

Kubantsev will travel the farthest to join the Hawks after playing for AKM-Novomoskovsk south of Moscow during the 2024/25 season.

"I'm very excited to join the Black Hawks and fortunate that one of the best USHL teams selected me," says Kubantsev. "I would love to experience the best of U.S. junior hockey and hoping that my Russian hockey style will give an extra advantage to the team. I can't wait to be on the ice with the Black Hawks."

Last winter, the 6-foot, 1-inch 198-pound 17-year-old was the second-leading scorer for Novomoskovsk as the team struggled through a tough season in Russia's top junior league. Kubantsev produced 11 goals and 13 assists in 45 games.

Vikla played primarily for the venerable Helsinki-based Jokerit U20 program. During regular season action, he tied for fifth in team scoring with 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 42 games. Vikla has regularly played on Finnish national teams for his age group; in August of 2023, he represented his country during the annual Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and last winter, Vikla appeared for Finland during several European competitions.

Salajko spent the past two seasons in Ontario. He was a 2024/25 All-Star for the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League's Port Colborne Sailors. The Columbus, Ohio, native was 23-13-3 with one shutout and a .913 goals-against average. Salajko's strong season was highlighted by a 42-save effort on January 4th against the Caledonia Corvairs in a 2-1 road shootout victory.

A year earlier at age 17, Salajko played in the Ontario Hockey League for the Kingston Frontenacs. He earned his first OHL win against the Sarnia Sting on November 10, 2023, making 25 saves. Salajko finished that season with a 5-3-1 record in 12 appearances.

The Black Hawks' report for the preseason on Saturday, August 30th. The first regular season game in 2025/26 will be on September 17 against the Muskegon Lumberjacks at the 2025 DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.







