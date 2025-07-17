Sixteen Players Picked for U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp

Sixteen players with United States Hockey League (USHL) ties have been selected to attend the U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp in Plymouth, Michigan, at USA Hockey Arena from July 28-August 3.

Those chosen from the camp will represent the U.S. Under-18 Select Team in the Hlinka Gretzky Cup from August 11 to 16 in Brno, Czech Republic, and Trencín, Slovakia.

Of the players listed below, ten played at least a game in the USHL last season. Jack Hextall (Youngstown Phantoms), Blake Zielinski (Des Moines Buccaneers), Nikita Klepov (Sioux City Musketeers), and Nick Bogas (NTDP) each played full seasons in the league. Brady Knowling (NTDP) played in 13 games, while Nicholas Desiderio (Dubuque Fighting Saints) appeared in nine.

Nathan Bienstock, D (Green Bay Gamblers Protected List, New Jersey Rockets)*

Nick Bogas, D (NTDP)*

Henry Chmiel, D (Des Moines Buccaneers Protected List, Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School)

Nicholas Desiderio, F (Dubuque Fighting Saints)*

Kaiden Donia, D (Lincoln Stars, Groton School)

Aidan Hesse, F (Sioux Falls Stampede, Sioux Falls Power)

Jack Hextall, F (Youngstown Phantoms)*

Nikita Klepov, F (Sioux City Musketeers)*

Brady Knowling, G (NTDP)*

Kade Meyer, D (Waterloo Black Hawks, Little Caesars)*

Nicklas Nelson, D (Sioux Falls Stampede, Monticello High School)

Zaide Penner, D (Fargo Force, Northstar Christian Academy)*

Luke Puchner, F (Lincoln Stars, Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School)

Kaenan Smith, G (Sioux Falls Stampede, Sioux Falls Power)*

Cooper Soller, F (Sioux Falls Stampede, Shattuck St. Mary's Prep School)

Blake Zielinski, F (Des Moines Buccaneers)*

*Played in the USHL last season.

NTDP Director of Player Personnel Rod Braceful will serve as the team's General Manager. Sioux Falls' General Manager, Tony Gasparini, and Marc Boxer, former Des Moines Buccaneer and Director of Junior Hockey for USA Hockey, will assist with player personnel.

Having recently concluded his first season behind the bench with the NTDP U-17 team, Kevin Porter will lead a coaching staff that includes assistants Cody Chupp, a former USHL coach (Lincoln Stars/Muskegon Lumberjacks), and Joe Howe, a former player (Waterloo Black Hawks).







