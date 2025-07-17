Donia, Puchner Named to U.S. Hlinka Gretzky Cup Camp Roster

July 17, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Two members of the Lincoln Stars organization have been named to USA Hockey's Hlinka Gretzky Cup camp roster. Defenseman Kaiden Donia and Luke Puchner will compete to earn a spot in the tournament Aug. 11-16 in Brno, Czechia, and Trencín, Slovakia.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup features some of the top under-18 talent in the world. Czechia, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the U.S., Switzerland, Germany and Slovakia will all compete in the tournament. Each of the Stars last three representatives at the previous two Hlinka Gretzky Cups were selected in a future NHL Draft (Tanner Henricks, Adam Kleber and Jacob Rombach.

Donia, 17, was selected by the Stars in the second round of the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft with the 19th overall pick. He split last season between East Coast Militia 16U AAA and Groton School, combining to record 23 points (7+16) in 55 games. Donia made his USHL debut Mar. 14 at Omaha and also played the next day at home against Cedar Rapids.

Puchner, 17, was drafted with the 97th selection in the seventh round of the 2024 USHL Phase I Draft. He has spent the last two seasons at Shattuck St. Mary's and recorded 49 points (20+29) in 54 games at the 18U Prep level last season. Puchner will be looking to appear in his first USHL game this fall.

