Stars Thrash Musketeers for 5th Win in Six Games

Published on October 31, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Lincoln Stars News Release







The Lincoln Stars (5-7-0-0) thrashed the Sioux City Musketeers (4-7-1-0) at the Ice Box on Thursday night to earn their fifth win in the last six games.

Lincoln got the scoring started exactly one minute into the first period. Griffin Brown would send a puck on net from the nearside post and after a video review, Brown was awarded his first goal of the season.

Lincoln would score two more times in the first. Aatu Karvinen would put home his first USHL goal on the penalty-kill to give the Stars a 2-0 lead. Later in the period, Brady Sloper would slam home a one-timer from the blue-line for his first of his career to make the lead three.

Sioux City would score the next three goals to tie the game halfway through the second period. The Stars would then go on a rampage, scoring the next five goals of the game. Lincoln would add two in the second period courtesy of Brady Kudrna's first in the USHL, and then the leading scorer in the league would slot home another as Alex Pelletier scored his 11th goal of the season.

Lincoln would add three in the third, Pelletier scored his second on a tip-in, Jackson Rudh (St. Cloud State) would bury one on a beautiful feed from Drew Dellasalla (Harvard), and Nate Pederson (Miami (OH)) would all find the back of the net to give the Stars the 8-3 victory.

Lincoln returns to action on Friday night at 6:05 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City.







