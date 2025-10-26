Stars Win Streak Snapped by Storm
Published on October 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)
Lincoln Stars News Release
The Stars dominated the first period, out-shooting the Storm 14-6 after twenty minutes of play. Lincoln was able to find the back of the net once in the first, courtesy of Jackson Rudh's (St. Cloud State) first USHL goal when he tipped a shot from the point past the storm netminder.
In the second, the Stars were able to strike again. Josh Polak (Minnesota-Duluth) sent a rocket of a wrister into the back of the net to give Lincoln the 2-0 lead. Tri-City was able to tally a power-play goal halfway through the period to cut the deficit in half heading into the third period.
The third period was a back-and-forth affair that began with Tri-City potting a goal to tie the game at two. Less than two minutes later, John Hirschfeld (Vermont) potted a goal on the rush to give the Stars a 3-2 lead. The Storm would answer back with two unanswered tallies of their own, including a game-winning short-handed goal from Carson Pilgrim to give the Storm the 4-3 win.
The Stars return to action on Thursday at the Ice Box against Sioux City. Tickets are available at lincolnstars.com.
