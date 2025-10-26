Trio of Third Period Goals Lift Storm to 4-3 Victory Over Stars on Saturday Night

Published on October 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

KEARNEY, Neb. - The Tri-City Storm put up a trio of third period goals to produce a 4-3 win over the Lincoln Stars on Saturday night at Viaero Center.

The teams split their weekend home-and-home series.

Tri-City (5-6-1, 11 pts) improved to 3-2-1 at home this season. Lincoln (4-7-0, 8 pts) snapped a four-game winning streak.

The Stars led 2-1 after the second period. Tri-City quickly knotted the game at two 3:24 into the third. In the midst of a Storm power play, Bode Laylin ripped a shot past Lincoln netminder Will Prowse from the top of the right circle for his first goal of the season.

Lincoln jumped back ahead less than two minutes later when John Hirschfeld caught an Aiden Janz feed in front of Tri-City goaltender Michal Pradel during a Stars 2-on-1 rush. Hirschfeld made a swift forehand-backhand move around Pradel's left leg to make it 3-2.

Tri-City powered back with two unanswered markers throughout the remainder of regulation, sealing the win. Lincoln Hjelm evened the contest at three near the halfway mark of the frame after retrieving an incredible Bode Laylin rinkwide pass toward the far circle in the Stars' zone. Hjelm stepped toward Prowse and fired a shot top shelf for his first goal of the season.

Tri-City's game-winner came about two minutes later. As the Storm killed a Connor Brown minor penalty, Hjelm drove with the puck through neutral ice and moved behind the Stars net. The Omaha commit produced a wraparound attempt on the left post of Prowse's cage, but sent the puck wide to the right circle of the Lincoln zone. Carson Pilgrim, who was positioned perfectly to retrieve the errant puck, gathered and launched a shot past Prowse to hand the Storm a 4-3 lead.

After pulling Prowse in the late stages of regulation, the Stars could not find an equalizer.

Despite the late Storm push, it was the Stars who struck first in the game for the second consecutive night.

At the 13:09 mark of the opening period, Jackson Rudh redirected a Nik Young shot in front of Pradel to hand the Stars a 1-0 lead. The puck ricocheted off Rudh, then bounced through Pradel's five-hole. It was the St. Cloud State commit's first career USHL goal.

Lincoln doubled its lead early in the second. Josh Polak collected a loose puck near the left faceoff dot in the Storm zone, then ripped a shot glove side on Pradel near the inside of the right post. The tally was also Polak's first career marker.

Tri-City found the board on the power play 10:48 into the middle period. As the Storm pushed into the offensive zone, Luca Jarvis snagged a Mason Jenson rinkwide feed at the right point, then fired a long range snapshot past Prowse. The tally was Jarvis's first with Tri-City this season.

Pradel stopped 26 of 29 Lincoln shots en route to his fifth win of the season. Prowse halted 13 of 17 Tri-City attempts.

Three Storm players logged multiple points. Laylin (1-2-3) led the way followed by Pilgrim (1-1-2) and Hjelm (1-1-2). It was Hjelm's first multi-point game since February 8, 2025 at Muskegon.

Note: Tri-City put up two power play goals in one game for the first time year. The Storm man advantage had only produced two power play goals through their first eleven games (and 36 power play attempts) of the season entering Saturday.

Up next: Tri-City ends its three-in-three with a visit to Sioux Falls tomorrow. Puckdrop at Denny Sanford Premier Center is set for 4:05 pm. The game will be broadcast on FloHockey and Storm Radio.







