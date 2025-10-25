Fighting Five: Saints Host Capitols to Finish Weekend

Published on October 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Dubuque, IA - The Dubuque Fighting Saints (8-2-0-0, 16 pts) host the Madison Capitols (6-4-0-0, 12 pts) to finish a home-and-home series on Saturday night.

Here are five things to know ahead of the matchup:

1. Friday Final

The Fighting Saints dropped their second-straight game on Friday in Middleton, Wisc. against the Capitols. Dubuque fell behind early in the third period and could not overcome its first multi-goal deficit of the season.

Dubuque's top-three goal scorers recorded the three goals in the 6-3 loss for Dubuque. Teddy Merrill (9) scored shorthanded, while Masun Fleece (7) and Charlie Arend (5) scored on the power play.

2. Extra Excellence

The Fighting Saints scored twice on the power play in Friday's game against the Capitols, their third game in the first 10 contests with multiple power-play goals.

Dubuque's power play leads the USHL at 38.2% so far this season. Dubuque rebounded after not scoring on four chances in Muskegon last weekend by scoring a pair on Friday with Fleece and Arend.

3. Hayden's Helping Hand

Hayden Russell assisted on both power-play goals for the Fighting Saints on Friday. Russell has 12 assists overall this season, the most in the USHL.

The California native is also tied at the top of the league rankings for power-play assists with six. His 14 points are just one behind the league-lead held by Brent Solomon (Sioux Falls) and Cooper Simpson (Youngstown).

4. Shots Stopped

The Fighting Saints averaged over 35 shots through nine games, but were held to just 26 on Friday in the loss to the Capitols. After 19 shots in the first 40 minutes, Dubuque was held to seven in the third and was outshot 13-7 in the period.

The third period had been the Saints' best this season, entering Friday with a plus-15 differential in the final frame. Dubuque allowed four goals in the third on Friday in the loss to Madison.

5. Capitols Crush

The Capitols ended a two-game skid with Friday's win, led by Sam Kappell's two goals and Max Rider's three points. Rider tied a career-high with three points in the contest, scoring a power-play goal and adding two assists.

Caleb Heil played in his seventh game in Madison's last eight on Friday, making 23 saves against Dubuque. Heil has won five of his seven games this season, splitting his two appearances against Dubuque.

Saturday's game begins at 7:05 p.m. at ImOn Arena and tickets are available here. The game is also available on Eagle 102.3 and FloHockey.







