Blessed with New Options

Published on October 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Waterloo Black Hawks News Release







Waterloo, Iowa - A wide variety of new Waterloo Black Hawks apparel will be available to fans for the first time next month as the team begins a new partnership with Cedar Falls boutique Midwest Blessed.

The shop at 4807 University Avenue focuses on fun and attractive styles for women, as well as accessories and home decor. Founder Aubry Baldwin started Midwest Blessed as a pop-up business in 2014. The popularity of her styles and designs led to Midwest Blessed's physical location which opened in February of 2024. The shop's inventory is also available online at mwblessed.com.

"We've been fans of the Black Hawks for a long time, and we thought this was a great opportunity to get our name out there as well as some new products for women who are Black Hawks fans," said Baldwin. "We definitely tried to go more with a boutique feel. The items are going to be all for women: more of a feminine energy, different colors, different materials."

Fans will have their first opportunity to take home this new Black Hawks gear on Saturday, November 15th during Waterloo's game against the Des Moines Buccaneers.

"It's always exciting to work with an entrepreneur who puts everything into what they do, and that describes Aubry," said Black Hawks President and COO Joe Greene. "It's great to have all of this come together in plenty of time for the upcoming holiday season, when we all will be looking for great gift ideas."

The Black Hawks' Party Town Outfitters store will carry a limited collection of Midwest Blessed designs throughout the season, with the full line available at the University Avenue boutique and online. In addition, Midwest Blessed staff will be on hand for the November 15th game with a wider selection of their apparel and gift items. Midwest Blessed gift cards are also available.

The shop's holiday season officially begins next weekend with a holiday open house on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Several other vendors will be at Midwest Blessed with crafts, treats, and more, providing a growth opportunity for other woman-owned small businesses in the Cedar Valley.

Meanwhile, fans can find a selection of jerseys, caps, men's and women's apparel, and souvenirs at Party Town Outfitters on game night or online anytime through the "Shop" link at waterlooblackhawks.com.







United States Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.