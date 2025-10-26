Lancers Drop First Matchup of Season vs. Fargo

Published on October 25, 2025 under United States Hockey League (USHL)

Omaha Lancers News Release







The Omaha Lancers dropped their second game of the weekend with a 4-1 loss to the Fargo Force Saturday night at Liberty First Credit Union Arena.

Fargo (7-1-0-1) scored a goal in the first and second periods followed by two more tallies in the third to stretch its winning streak to five games.

Omaha (2-11-0-0) got its lone goal from forward Charlie Vig late in the third after receiving a feed from forward Jack Stanius. Vig cashed in from the slot on a one-timer to cut the deficit to three goals at 4-1 at 17:43 of the third to break up the shutout bid. Stanius extended his point streak to four games and now has 4 points (2+2) in that span. Cam Caron earned the secondary assist by forcing the turnover in the far corner. He has now recorded a point in five of the last six games for Omaha.

Graham Jones broke the ice for Fargo midway through the first with an unassisted goal right after he forced a turnover. Boden Sampair doubled up the lead by scoring on the rebound with a backhander at the 6:04 mark of the second. Nicholas Kosiba cashed in on the power play 3:03 into the third and Patrick Tolan struck 3:09 later to help match Fargo's output from the first two periods.

The Lancers have a rematch with the Force Sunday night at 5:05 at Liberty First Credit Union Arena. It's the first Family Fun Day of the season with activities including a visit from the Ghostbusters outside of the arena before the game. Purchase tickets now at lancers.com







United States Hockey League Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.