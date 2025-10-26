Hawks, Merrick Make It Interesting

The Muskegon Lumberjacks overcame the Waterloo Black Hawks' third period comeback attempt Saturday, holding off the home team at Young Arena during a 5-2 decision.

Niles Benson scored twice for the Lumberjacks, including the eventual game-winning goal. Adyn Merrick had a goal and an assist for Waterloo, pulling the Hawks back into contention after they had trailed 4-0.

The matchup was scoreless until well into the second period. Muskegon broke the deadlock at 7:28 after intercepting a puck in the neutral zone. The Lumberjacks came up ice with numbers as Nick Koering joined the rush, and the big defenseman was the one waiting at the top of the crease to bang in the opening goal.

Benson recorded the next two. The first was unassisted at 8:48; Benson collected a loose puck in the neutral zone, steered around a defender in the left circle and leaded into a shot which found the net. Benson scored again at 18:05, triggering a chance from the left point which made it through traffic and just inside the post to the right of JJ Salajko.

At 3:06 of the third, Drew Stewart added another Muskegon insurance goal. He capitalized from the slot on a transition opportunity executed by Viktor Norringer.

However the Hawk's persisted and broke up Carl Axelsson's shutout bid at 9:05 with Merrick's goal. He was well-positioned left of the crease and finished a chance set up from below the icing line by Toby Carlson.

Then with 3:47 to go, Merrick assisted on a Morgan Brady score which cut the deficit to two. After Brady received the circle-to-circle feed, he moved in on right wing and put a low shot inside the opposite post.

However, the effort stalled when Norringer patiently put the puck into Waterloo's empty net with 1:06 to go.

After a season-high 31 shots in Friday's weekend-opening loss to Muskegon (also 5-2), Waterloo was held to 14 shots Saturday.

The Hawks return to Green Bay next Friday for their third October game at the Resch Center. The matchup against the Gamblers will begin at 7:05 p.m.

Muskegon 0 3 2 - 5

Waterloo 0 0 2 - 2

1st Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Hutson Mus (bench minor-too many men), 5:00; Lantz Mus (kneeing), 8:58; Lantz Mus (roughing), 15:36; Lawrence Mus (roughing dbl minor), 15:36; Brady Wat (roughing), 15:36; Carlson Wat (roughing), 15:36.

2nd Period-1, Muskegon, Koering 2 (Thomas-Maroon, Blanchard), 7:28. 2, Muskegon, Benson 4 8:48. 3, Muskegon, Benson 5 (Dexheimer, Novotny), 18:05. Penalties-Berzkalns Mus (major-fighting), 13:31; Herres Wat (major-fighting), 13:31; Berzkalns Mus (10-minute misconduct), 18:31; Herres Wat (10-minute misconduct), 18:31.

3rd Period-4, Muskegon, Stewart 6 (Norringer, Dexheimer), 3:06. 5, Waterloo, Merrick 4 (Carlson, Treharne), 9:05. 6, Waterloo, Brady 1 (Merrick), 16:13. 7, Muskegon, Norringer 5 (Lawrence), 18:54 (EN). Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Muskegon 8-10-11-29. Waterloo 7-2-5-14.

Power Play Opportunities-Muskegon 0 / 0; Waterloo 0 / 3.

Goalies-Muskegon, Axelsson 7-1-0-0 (14 shots-12 saves). Waterloo, Salajko 1-2-0-0 (28 shots-24 saves).

A-2,011







